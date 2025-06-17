Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.