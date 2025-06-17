Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sander Capital Advisors Inc.

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.64. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

