Bfsg LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

