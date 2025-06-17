Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

