Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.3% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 150,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

