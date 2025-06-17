Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $466.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.05. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

