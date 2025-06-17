NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.
NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance
NewLake Capital Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 20,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.
About NewLake Capital Partners
