NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

NewLake Capital Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 20,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

