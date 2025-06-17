Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 170 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

