Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,225.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,003.32. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The firm has a market cap of $521.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

