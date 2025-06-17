XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.65, but opened at $19.06. XPeng shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 1,116,658 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

XPeng Stock Up 0.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.58.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 70.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

