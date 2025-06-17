MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.84. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 23,416 shares.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
