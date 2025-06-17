Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

