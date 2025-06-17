Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

