Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

