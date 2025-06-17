RS Crum Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.