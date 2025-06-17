RS Crum Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,111,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUG stock opened at $423.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
