EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.35. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 96,774 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,705,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,572,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after buying an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,838,000 after buying an additional 1,958,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,707,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,783,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

