Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%
XOM opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
