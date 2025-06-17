Stephens Consulting LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southern Trading Down 1.6%

SO stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

