Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Declines By 39.0%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) by 444.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,945 shares during the quarter. Aeries Technology comprises 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 485,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aeries Technology has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

