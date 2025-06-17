Financial Review: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) vs. Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellebrite DI and PTC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $419.17 million 9.22 -$283.01 million ($0.96) -16.81 PTC $2.35 billion 8.69 $376.33 million $3.64 46.71

Profitability

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cellebrite DI and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -70.54% 58.70% 13.85% PTC 16.95% 14.49% 7.25%

Risk & Volatility

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cellebrite DI and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00 PTC 1 5 7 0 2.46

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 38.96%. PTC has a consensus price target of $188.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than PTC.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats PTC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.