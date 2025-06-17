Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 262,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 32.4% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 188.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,856. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $926.80 million, a PE ratio of -506.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

