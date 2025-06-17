Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 7370368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Glj Research lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.