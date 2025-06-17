Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 302165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVRI

Everi Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. This represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Everi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 124,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Everi by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,361,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.