Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 259,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,387.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 874,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 499,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107,956 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

