Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.00, but opened at $112.53. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $112.88, with a volume of 1,708 shares changing hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $754.68 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

