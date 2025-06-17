Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 358,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,993.04. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $33,485.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,770.96. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $365,310. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arteris by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter worth $104,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $382.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

