Vicus Capital Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.47. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,560,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

