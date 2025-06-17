NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after buying an additional 588,038 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

