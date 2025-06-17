NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

