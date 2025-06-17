Rakuten Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 807.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,645 shares of company stock worth $26,979,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

