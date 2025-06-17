Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 198 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

