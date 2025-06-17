Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43,664 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 8.2% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.77. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

