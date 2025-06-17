NBT Bank N A NY Sells 5,048 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

