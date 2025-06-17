Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 63 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3%

HD opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

