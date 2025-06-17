Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after buying an additional 625,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

