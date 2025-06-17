Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

