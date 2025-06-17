Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.75. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

