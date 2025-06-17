Berkshire Bank Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8%

UNH opened at $307.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.