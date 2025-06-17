Vivid Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,792 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of QCOM opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.