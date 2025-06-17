RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in RTX were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.5%

RTX stock opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.