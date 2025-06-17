San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 868 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

