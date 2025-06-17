Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $307.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.