Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 833 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $627.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

