Five Oceans Advisors Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

