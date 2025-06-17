Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

