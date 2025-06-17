CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.