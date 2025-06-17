Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.8%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.