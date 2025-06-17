Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $885,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

