Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Jul 25 Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.4%
NBH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 47,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,708. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
