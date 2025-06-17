Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Jul 25 Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NBH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 47,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,708. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

