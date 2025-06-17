Greenbush Financial Group LLC Has $11.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

